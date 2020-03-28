Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $71.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

