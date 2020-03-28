Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Lowered to GBX 6,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) price objective (down from GBX 9,200 ($121.02)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,466.67 ($111.37).

SPX opened at GBX 7,945 ($104.51) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and a one year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 35.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,763.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,525.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 78 ($1.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

