Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Research Coverage Started at Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global initiated coverage on shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:SORL opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Sorl Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorl Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sorl Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sorl Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

