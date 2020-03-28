SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.40. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.43 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

