SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.
OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.40. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
