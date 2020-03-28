Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $46.33, 1,264,863 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,479,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,081 shares of company stock valued at $18,999,355. 24.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 881,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

