Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives €92.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €92.67 ($107.75).

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock opened at €50.50 ($58.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Sixt has a 1-year low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a 1-year high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.