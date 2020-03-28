Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 605 ($7.96) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 224 ($2.95).
SLN opened at GBX 486 ($6.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.21. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.34.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
