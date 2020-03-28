Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 605 ($7.96) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 224 ($2.95).

SLN opened at GBX 486 ($6.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.21. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.34.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

