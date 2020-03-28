Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSRR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $266.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

