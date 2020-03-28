Short Interest in Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Increases By 235.9%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 235.9% from the February 27th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Takung Art stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Takung Art has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.38.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

