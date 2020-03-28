Short Interest in Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Increases By 235.9%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 235.9% from the February 27th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Takung Art stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Takung Art has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.38.
About Takung Art
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.