Short Interest in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Rises By 33.4%

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 692,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the February 27th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $175.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

