Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Drops By 44.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 918,900 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 27th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,773,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

APVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

