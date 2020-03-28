Short Interest in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Declines By 24.2%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,735,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 27th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ATRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

