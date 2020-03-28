Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Drops By 27.4%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 27th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.60 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $476.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 1,515,354 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $4,318,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

