Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 149,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 45,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

SHLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the third quarter valued at $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

