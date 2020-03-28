Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Get Sharp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Sharp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Sharp stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sharp has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 176.82% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharp (SHCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.