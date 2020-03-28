Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHB. Liberum Capital raised Shaftesbury to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 837.17 ($11.01).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 624.50 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 789.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 887.13. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.47.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

