Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. Securitas has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

