Scotiabank Cuts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$74.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$54.46 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$121.87. The stock has a market cap of $944.55 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$87.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$42,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,577.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.