Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 5,352 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $43,565.28. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81.

Shares of NHS opened at $8.53 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

