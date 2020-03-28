Ronald R. Ross Purchases 108,602 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. GMS Inc has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GMS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

