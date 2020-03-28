Reviewing Parsons (PSN) & The Competition

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Parsons to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Parsons and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.95 billion $120.53 million 22.78 Parsons Competitors $1.76 billion $53.41 million 16.63

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Parsons is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Parsons and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 1 2 5 0 2.50 Parsons Competitors 522 1978 2617 109 2.44

Parsons currently has a consensus target price of $41.29, indicating a potential upside of 24.13%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 45.38%. Given Parsons’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 3.05% -35.74% 4.19% Parsons Competitors -4.28% -1.62% 0.63%

Summary

Parsons beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, train controls integration, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, airports, and rail and transit; and engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

