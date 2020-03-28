Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241,398 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Renewable Energy Group worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

REGI stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

