Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Realogy from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

RLGY opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Realogy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Realogy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Realogy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Realogy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after buying an additional 154,158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Realogy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

