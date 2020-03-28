Raymond James Trims Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Target Price to

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from to in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Welltower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

WELL stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

