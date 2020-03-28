Raymond James Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$3.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.40.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.75.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.452 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -10.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,718.77. Also, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.