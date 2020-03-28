Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wood & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

GBNXF stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

