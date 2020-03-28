Raymond James Analysts Give Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) a $11.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.69.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $182.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 80.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

