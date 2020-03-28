Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Major Shareholder Buys $412,456.32 in Stock

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 143,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $412,456.32. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 568,916 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,993.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 1,114,408 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,131.28.

QMCO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Quantum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $9.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.