Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

