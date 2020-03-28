Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,800 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $744.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

SWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

