Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $59.47 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

