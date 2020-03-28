Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $80.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

