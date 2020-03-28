Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prosus from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of PROSF opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

