Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €5.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.87 ($14.97) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.95 ($15.06).

PSM opened at €6.92 ($8.05) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.45. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of €15.95 ($18.54). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

