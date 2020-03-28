Port Capital LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Port Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

