Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.00 ($83.72).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €37.92 ($44.09) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €28.28 ($32.88) and a 12 month high of €70.66 ($82.16). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

