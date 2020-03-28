Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, 433,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 613,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

In other Polarityte news, COO Richard Hague sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $39,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,122.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 12,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $38,755.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,566 shares of company stock valued at $209,380. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

