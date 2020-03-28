Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Meritor by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meritor by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.00. Meritor Inc has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

