Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

