Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $142,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,863,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.09.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $247.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.