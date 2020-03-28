Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 26,334 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

