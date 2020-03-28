Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,316 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, Director F Joseph Loughrey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. Insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

