Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,304 L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LB. Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

