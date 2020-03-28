Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after buying an additional 177,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after buying an additional 155,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

