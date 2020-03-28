Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7,735.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. First Analysis lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.