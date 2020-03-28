Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

