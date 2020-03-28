Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Insiders purchased 5,033 shares of company stock valued at $104,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OFC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

