Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 7,531 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 213.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 71,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 798,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 111,910 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

