Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,816 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Alteryx worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.85.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $626,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $147,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 491,313 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,524 in the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AYX opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 245.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.