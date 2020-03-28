Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $6.43 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

